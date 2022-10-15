Rwenzori region leaders concerned about rise in cases of mental illness

Health officials in the Rwenzori region want the government to consider extending mental health services to lower health centres like Health centre IIIs and IVs. According to officials in the Kyenjojo district, Fort Port regional referral hospital is no longer able to cater for the growing number of patients seeking mental health services. Currently, the 64-bed capacity hospital is receiving 8000 mental health patients every year.