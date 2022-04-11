Rwandans remember victims of 1994 genocide

The Rwandan community has commemorated the twenty-eighth anniversary of the Rwanda genocide that claimed nearly a million lives in 1994 with a ceremony in Mpigi. The ceremony was called to remember the bodies of Rwandan nationals killed in the 100 days after the death of the former president Juvenal Habyarimana. Some of the bodies washed up on the shores of Lake Victoria in Mpigi. Saturday's commemoration was held in Ggolo genocide site in Kayabwe sub county in Mpigi district where over four thousand victims are buried. In his remarks, the new Rwandan ambassador, Joseph Rutabana used the occasion to commend Uganda for its continuing peaceful relations with Rwanda.