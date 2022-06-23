RWANDA BORDER CLOSURE: East African court sides with lawyer who sued Rwanda

The East African Court of Justice in Arusha_Tanzania condemns the Rwandan Government for closing its boarders with Uganda in 2019. This is a unanimous judgement of a panel of 5 Justices of the Court led by Principal Judge Yohane Masara. The Justices said that the Rwandan government contravened several articles of the Laws governing the East African Treaty in restricting its citizens and Ugandan traders from free movement.