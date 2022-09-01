Ruto’s lawyers respond to petitioners

The legal battle on the contested presidential election results in the Supreme Court of Kenya continues with just three days left for the court to deliver its verdict. Former presidential candidate Raila Odinga, through his legal team, is challenging the victory of President-elect William Ruto. Lawyers representing Ruto and the deputy president-elect Rigathi Gachagua were in court today to defend their clients. Also present were lawyers representing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission as well as those for Odinga.