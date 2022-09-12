Rules committee summons Minister Namuganza over contempt of parliament

The Parliamentary Committee on Rules, Discipline and Privileges has given the State Minister for Housing and Urban Development Persis Namuganza till tomorrow Tuesday to present herself before this committee, for alleged contempt of Parliament. Namuganza, through her lawyers, questioned the powers of the committee to hear matters she described as subjudice since her case is still being heard by the Court of Appeal. However, the Parliamentary Committee on Rules, Discipline and Privileges, insisted that the matter before the committee was different from the one being dealt with in court.