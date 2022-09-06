Row over Justice Kisakye could have adverse effect - MPs

Members of parliament have warned the ongoing ping-pong between the Permanent Secretary of the Judiciary Pius Bigirimana and Supreme Court Justice Esther Kisakye poses a renewed threat to public confidence in courts and brings the judiciary's independence into question. In an exchange of internal memos that have become public, the Permanent Secretary accuses the Justice of absconding from duty and threatens to recover part of her salary. The Justice however dismissed the allegations as surprising pointing to a witch-hunt.