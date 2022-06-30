Rotary urged to take lead in promoting vaccination

The country representative of the World Health Organization in Uganda has urged Rotarians to take the lead in ensuring that children are fully vaccinated against Polio and other diseases including Covid 19. Dr Tegen was addressing Rotarians who turned up for the installation ceremony of the incoming president of the Rotary Club of Kampala Professor Francis Omaswa replacing Henry Ruganda who has led the club since 2021/2022. While addressing Rotarians, Prof, Omaswa spoke of the moral decay in society and urged Rotarians to be exemplary to the rest of Ugandans