Robbery incident involving men in army fatigues probed

Police in Kira division is investigating an incident of aggravated robbery and kidnap after a Pakistan National was robbed by a group of people some of whom were donning military attires. The incident took place on Thursday 29th September, 2022 at 5pm in Kireka Zone, Namugongo Parish in Kira Municipality. Human rights activists believe that this kind of brazen crime will become more common because authorities continue ignoring public cries to fight it.