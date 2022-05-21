Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Two NUP members die in road crash en route to Omoro
  • 2 National Masaka businessman found dead in his hotel room
  • 3 National Tayebwa says environmentalists can't frustrate oil project
  • 4 National Police bond to be three-man decision, says Deputy IGP
  • 5 National King Oyo commissions construction of Tooro’s first ICT skilling center