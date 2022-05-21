Road works resume in Congo as UPDF clears way

Dott services, the company in charge of the road construction of Kasindi-Beni road in Eastern DRC, says that the road will be ready for handover two years from now, following a lull in the fighting there. The company is constructing an 80km road from Kasindi to Beni in DRC, on behalf of the Ugandan government, to ease trade between Uganda and the Congo. The contractors say the UPDF’s presence through their Operation Shujja in the Eastern part of DRC has facilitated the increased pace of road works there.