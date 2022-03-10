ROAD SAFETY: Joe Walker completes 320km trek from Kampala to Bushenyi

Joseph Beyanga has completed his three-hundred-and-twenty kilometre walk from Kampala to Bushenyi district in Western Uganda, marking the culmination of a campaign launched eleven days ago to highlight the dangers faced by pedestrians on roads across the country. Beyanga was on Thursday joined by his wife, Bushenyi residents, school children and some police officers before he concluded his journey with tree planting and thanksgiving at his village church in Ncucumo Church of Uganda in Rwentuha. He called on road users to be vigilant when using roads.