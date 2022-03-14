ROAD SAFETY: Innovation Village to use technology to support move

Most road safety initiatives have employed physical walking and such activities as painting Zebra Crossings on roads. In a different take on the issue, the innovation Village with the Nicole Foundation which is geared at promoting reducing road carnage has instituted a Hackathon innovation challenge to address road safety using technology. The initiative hoped it can come up with more than 50 ideas with the top winners having an opportunity to scale their ideas into real businesses. The challenge that is open now runs until the end of March 2022.