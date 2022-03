ROAD SAFETY CAMPAIGN: Joe Walker arrives in Mbarara on day 9

NMG General Manager for Broadcasting Joseph Beyanga, now known as Joe Walker has arrived in Mbarara on day nine of his trial from Kampala. On his arrival in Mbarara, Beyanga called for an improvement in road signage and zebra crossing to improve road safety for all users. He said he had noted the risks that pedestrians such as school going children face in using the roads. Beyanga, who left Kampala on foot on Monday is expected in Bushenyi on Thursday.