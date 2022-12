ROAD SAFETY AWARDS: Works minister, traffic spokesperson honored

Works Minister Gen Katumba Wamala and Traffic Police Spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima were among the key personalities recognised by the Uganda Professional Drivers Association as the leading champions of road safety for the year 2022. Speaking after the recognition, Gen. Katumba Wamala said that they're planning to set up a place law that will regulate all the Garages in Uganda as a way of making them accountable for their work.