ROAD ACCIDENT ALONG NILE AVENUE: Minibus loses control, crashes into underpass

However, we start with reports of a grizzly traffic accident that occurred along not too far away from here - along Nile Avenue. A taxi speeding down Nile Avenue crashed into the Roundabout ending up in the subway below. It is unclear how many people were injured. However, we have some pictures of what happened. We warn you that some may find these images disturbing.