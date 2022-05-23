RISING PRICES: Police block Besigye from staging planned protests

Political activist Dr Kizza Besigye has vowed to continue with his wake-up call campaign to awaken Ugandans to protest against the escalating prices of essential commodities. Besigye said President Museveni's address on Sunday did not provide solutions to the ongoing crisis. As Besigye attempted to leave his home in Kasangati, Wakiso, three days after police lifted their siege, he was arrested and detained in a police van for most of the day.