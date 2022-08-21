RISING MALARIA INFECTIONS: Gov’t urged to act on lack of access to care

The ministry of health in collaboration with Malaria partners Uganda, a non-government organization is sensitizing residents in Namutumba district on Malaria prevention. This follows an increase of malaria cases in the area. According to Namutumba district authorities, 18 people mainly children below the age of five years have died of malaria in six months. Robert Mugerwa, a commissioner in the ministry of health notes that matters have been complicated by the fact that the mosquito has changed its behaviour.