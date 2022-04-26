RISING COMMODITY PRICES: President Museveni meets NRM caucus on way forward

Members of the National Resistance Movement parliamentary caucus have rejected the contentious coffee between the government and Uganda Vinci Coffee company agreement in its current form. The development follows a meeting the MPs had with the NRM chairman President Museveni in Kololo. President Museveni is said to have resolved to carry out an independent audit of how the deal was reached, before threatening to hold all individuals found to have colluded with the investor culpable.