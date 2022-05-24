RISING COMMODITY PRICES: DP President Mao calls on government to do more

Democratic Party president Norbert Mao has called on the government to cut taxes on fuel. In responding to President Museveni's address on the matter over the weekend, Mao says this is the only way government will resolve the ever-rising prices of commodities. The DP president adds that stabilizing the dollar against the shilling will not solve the current crisis. Instead, Mao says if the government fails to address their concerns, as a party they will mobilize citizens across the country to protest against the government's failure to address the current fuel prices.