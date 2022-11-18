RIP : The life and career path of Dr. Paul Semogerere

Dr. PAUL KAWANGA SSEMOGERERE was born in Kalamgala in 1932 40 years later in 1972 SSEMOGERERE Took over as leader of the Democratic Party in Uganda. In 1980, He appeared on the ballot paper of Uganda’s 1980 elections running as a presidential candidate but lost to Apolo Milton Obote Five years later in 1985 - He was appointed minister of Internal Affairs But within 3 years in 1988 - He was transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs He was politically elevated in 1994 becoming the Deputy Prime Minister and Public Service minister But a year later in 1995 - He decided to resign from the government to return to DP Leadership. And in 1996 - He attempted to become Uganda’s president for the 2nd time in the 1996 general elections but lost to Yoweri Museveni He remained active in Uganda’s politics as well as Dp’s leadership until je retired from politics in 2005.