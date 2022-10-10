Rights abuses by security agents must stop - UHCR

The newly approved presidential appointees to the Uganda Human Rights Commission have committed to work towards ending the new wave of arbitrary arrests which are being orchestrated by people said to be security agents. Retired Colonel Steven Basaliza, who was reappointed to serve another term as a Commissioner, said that the members of the security forces found culpable for human rights abuses should be held personally liable for their indiscretions. The new commissioners, including the former Kassanda South MP Simeo Nsubuga and a former Commissioner for Physical Education in the Education Ministry Lamex Omara Apitta, were vetted and cleared by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.