Rice traders laud parliament’s action against unfair policy

Rice importers have applauded parliament for a decision to take action against the state minister for trade for unfair trade policy on the importation of the grain. Yesterday parliament ordered the minister to withdraw her directive to URA to stop clearing value-added tax-exempt on rice imports at Uganda’s border with Tanzania. The traders had said Ntabazi had appointed the rice agri-business development foundation RADFO to import rice