REVIVING NORTHERN RAILWAY: MPs concerned over stalled revamp of Tororo-Gulu line

Members of parliament under the committee of Public Assurances have vowed to place the government and the Ministry of Works, Housing and Urban Development on the spot for failure to kick-start the rehabilitation of the Tororo-Gulu railway line. The MPs who have been on a site monitoring visit to the districts of Gulu, Lira and Mbale were shocked to discover that 5 years after securing a 91 billion shillings grant from the European Union, work on the railway line has not yet commenced.