Revisiting ‘bijjambiya’ murders a year since they started happening

July 2022 marks one year since a spate of killings started in the districts of Lwengo and Masaka in the Greater Masaka region in which more than 30 people fell victim. The murders bore similar hallmarks. The killers waylaid or attacked their victims at home and hit them with a machete. Although investigations were done, arrests made and suspects charged, the lives of the victims’ relatives and those who survived have never been the same. SOLOMON KAWEESA returned to some of the villages where these murders took place.