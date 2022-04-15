Retracing how Omukama Kabalega escaped the British

By November 1893, when Major General Henry Colville arrived in Uganda to protect British interests in the Nile Basin, Omukama Chwa the second Yohana Kabalega had been a thorn in the flesh of the colonialists for a long time due to his growing military might and anti imperialism. His arrival in the Kingdom of Bunyoro-Kitara led to a long period of warfare. After a series of skirmishes and battles, Kabalega retreated north-eastwards to the Budongo forests, and then to Kiryandongo. It was in Karuma Town Council, in present-day Kiryandongo district that Kabalega, with the help of the Paluo or Bachope tribe, made his new tactical headquarters in 1894. GILLIAN NANTUME details Kabalega’s escape route in Kiryandongo district.