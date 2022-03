RETIREMENT BENEFITS: DP President Mao meets Karamoja delegates

DP President Norbert Mao has been meeting party delegates from Karamoja, Abim. The meeting was also called to congratulate five district councillors who won their elections in last year's polls. During the session, the delegates appealed to Mao to send a message to the government about their growing concerns over insecurity in the region, due to cattle rustling. In his response, Mao vowed to deliver the message.