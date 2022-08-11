Research study exposes illegal mercury use in gold mining in Karamoja

The latest research study on gold mining in Karamoja by Resource Rights Africa has found that, there is a continued use of mercury in artisanal small scale gold mining, a practice deemed illegal and a health hazard under the 2013 Minamata Convention on Mercury. The executive director Resource rights Africa Andrew Byaruhanga is urging government to expedite the amendment of the 2003 mining Act, in order to formalise the sector but also protect thousands of lives and the environment. UNEP estimates there are about 10-15 million ASGM workers globally, including 4-5 million women and children, that produce about 12-15% of the world’s gold.