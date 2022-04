Requiem mass held for former Archbishop of Tororo

The Catholic church has held a requiem mass for the former Archbishop of Tororo Denis Kiwanuka Lote at Lubaga Cathedral. Kiwanuka was the very first Bishop of Kotido Diocese in 1991 and died at 84 years in Nsambya Hospital on Sunday. Many remembered him today as a humble clergyman who ensured that peace ensues in the Karamoja region.