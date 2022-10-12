Report shows majority of Namayingo pupils go without lunch

A survey carried out by Namayingo's education department has found that the majority of the learners in government primary schools in this jurisdiction do not have lunch. The survey carried out in 47 out of the 89 schools in the district indicates that out of the total enrolment of 34,566 pupils, only 2269 had a midday meal. Namayingo LC5 chairperson Ronald Sanya says there is a plan for a food security by-law that will ensure that parents are compelled to take up the role of feeding their children at school.