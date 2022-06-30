Report calls for transparency in Karamoja mining activities

A study by resource rights Africa in March 2022 is raising questions on the revenue transparency in the mining sector in Karamoja, indicating that there lack of clarity on whether land owners for instance benefit from royalty payments from participating firms. Andrew Byaruhanga, the executive director, of resource rights Africa, also says mineral output in terms of volumes evacuated out of Karomoja region, remains a mystery and communities are wallowing in poverty and losing ownership of land. Recently the mining and minerals bill was passed by parliament and sent to the president for the ascent, resource rights Africa says an audit on the law found gaps that need to be addressed.