Renewed fighting between FARDC & M23 rebels breaks out

As fresh fighting breaks out between the Congolese government forces and the M23 rebels, more Congolese are fleeing into Uganda. The UNHCR says that on by today over 8000 individuals are estimated to have fled into Uganda from DRC through Bunagana Border point since yesterday. It is expected that more people are going to cross into Uganda through Bunagana, in Kisoro. UNHCR is supporting the government of Uganda to receive asylum seekers that entered the country in overwhelming numbers.