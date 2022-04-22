Remembering Joan Kagezi: Symposium to be organised in memory of former deputy DPP

With growing concern about a wave of crime in the country, the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is organising a national symposium in commemoration of Joan Kagezi a former assistant director of public prosecutions. Kagezi, who was killed in cold blood on 30 March 2015, was instrumental in combating crime. The symposium will give prosecutors a chance to discuss current crime trends, and enhance coordination and cooperation among the stakeholders in the Governance and security programme and across borders.