Remembering Joan Kagezi: Prosecutors’ demand more security, better pay

The Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Francis Abodo has decried the poor welfare of her institution's staff. Speaking during the opening of a three-day symposium to discuss security challenges in memory of Joan Kagezi, a state Prosecutor who was assassinated in 2015. Abodo says the current conditions do not only affect their performance but also the prosecutor's security and safety.