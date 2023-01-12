REGULATING BODA BODA SECTOR:Police crack down on operators without licenses

Police has embarked on a crackdown on motorcyclists who do not have a rider's license but are operating on the road. Following the announcement on Monday, police today impounded hundreds of motorcycles that are now being held at different police stations. However, Police has clarified that motorcyclists who attended the Uganda Driving Standards Agency training and are awaiting for their permits will receive their motorcycles back without paying a fine.