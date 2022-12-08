REGIONAL SECURITY: Great lakes body to undertake DRC fact finding mission

The forum of the Parliaments of the International Conference on the Great lakes region has resolved to go on a fact-finding mission in Eastern DRC, and Rwanda and their neighbouring countries to find out the causes of the prolonged fighting between Congolese Forces and M23 rebels. The forum's secretary general Onyango Kakoba believes that the use of force will not end the conflict. The members of Parliament from the forum's member states are meeting in Kampala.