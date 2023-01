REGIONAL PEACE : Studying impact of M23’s withdrawal from territory

The EAC-led Nairobi process on the restoration of peace in eastern DRC is taking shape after M23 rebels agreed to surrender more areas captured in fighting in late 2021. This came about during a meeting in Mombasa between M23 leaders and former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, the facilitator of the EAC -Led Nairobi process on the restoration of peace in eastern DRC.