REGIONAL PEACE : East African presidents want end to DRC fighting

President Museveni has just returned from Nairobi Kenya where he attended the Second Regional Heads of State Conclave in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Conclave, hosted by Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, and attended by President of the Democratic Republic of Congo's Félix Antoine Tshisikedi Tshilombo and Burundi's Évariste Ndayishimyie.

Rwanda was represented by a Foreign Minister. The meeting looked at the situation in the eastern DRC. Following the meeting, the leaders resolved to invite the UN Secretary General, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Secretary General of the ICGLR, the Secretary General of the East African Community, to future meetings on the matter in an observer status.

The regional leaders agreed to a political process to be commenced under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya to facilitate consultations to be undertaken between the DRC and local armed groups in the DRC.

The leaders resolved to meet within one month to evaluate progress on the implementation of this work.



