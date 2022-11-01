REGIONAL COURT: EA court of justice to hold appellate hearings

The first instance and appellate (apalet) divisions of the East African Court of Justice are due to start their sessions in Kampala for the first time since the court was established 21 years ago. The court is expected to schedule, hear and deliver judgments on an array of matters filed from across the East African Community Affairs. The East African Court of Justice principal Judge Yohane Masala said key among the cases to be heard is that filed by Centre for Food and Adequate Living Rights against the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline.