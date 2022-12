REGIONAL CONFLICTS :Great lakes legislators call for peaceful resolution

Kenya’s Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has asked the warring countries in the Great Lakes region to stand up and be counted. He said that leaders are tested by how they conduct themselves in times of conflict. Kingi spoke to NTV’s Sudhir Byaruhanga about what should be done to find a lasting solution to the conflict in Eastern DRC which has caused tension between it and the Rwanda government.