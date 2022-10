REGIONAL CONFERENCE: Women from 12 great lakes countries discuss empowerment, inclusion

Women representatives from the 12 Great Lakes member states are meeting in Entebbe to discuss women's empowerment with their inclusion of top positions of governance. The women have chosen to have Uganda as the benchmark given that there are women serving in top positions in government. The three-day meeting in Entebbe was opened by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.