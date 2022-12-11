REGIONAL BUSINESS : Work together not against each other - President Museveni

President Museveni has called for the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area to boost Pan African Trade. In a speech presented to him by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, the president says Africa with all its natural resources contributes only three per cent to global trade and this is due to the various countries’ borders which restrict them from engaging in free trade. And one of the ways of achieving the African Continental Free Trade Area is by strengthening regional trade blocs like the East African community. These remarks came as the Prime Minister officially opened the 22nd East Africa Community Micro, Small, and medium enterprises at Kololo independence grounds today.