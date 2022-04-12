Refugees in Kiryandongo start small businesses

Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement is a place of hope and new opportunities if one is inclined to make lemonade out of life’s lemons. Since 1954, when the Settlement first hosted Kenyan refugees fleeing the Mau Mau uprising, it has since hosted a number of nationalities fleeing election violence, civil war, and ethnic violence in their countries of origin. In 1990, it hosted ethnic Acholi from South Sudan fleeing the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLM). A few years later, they were joined by Ugandan Acholi fleeing the scourge of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA). These two communities were soon joined by Kenyans fleeing post-election violence, and others like South Sudanese, Rwandans, Burundians, Durfurians, and Congolese. Gillian Nantume brings us this story of how some refugees have turned to business and are thriving.