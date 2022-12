Refugees in Kiryandongo on the pains of poverty

Kiryandongo district officials have expressed concern at the rise in the number of cases of gender-based violence in the Kiryandongo refugee settlement. This follows reports showing that the majority of cases reported there stem from the cash and food aid that is given to the refugees to help them make ends meet during the festive season. They now want the government to step in and find a solution to this crisis…