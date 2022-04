Refugees flee on a rise, 300 Congolese arrive in Uganda on a daily

Daniel Kisambo the Settlement Commandant for Nyakabande Transit Center, who is based in the Office of the Prime Minister, says at least 300 Congolese refugees are arriving in the country daily, following unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, with pressure to resettle them growing, plans to relocate these refugees to other settlements are now underway.