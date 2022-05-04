REFUGEE RESPONSE PLAN: Government calls for more support from donors

The government says it that will end the open-door policy for refugees when the international community fails to contribute to their welfare. Disaster Preparedness and Refugees minister, Hilary Onek told a meeting in Kampala that funding for refugees is dwindling against the high influx. He spoke at the launch of the 2022-2025 Uganda Country Refugee Response Plan. UNHCR recently said it needs 47.8 million US dollars to respond to the critical needs of thousands of refugees who arrived in Uganda this year.