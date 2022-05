Refugee influx piles pressure on Kisoro district resources

Authorities in Kisoro district have appealed to the government for relief support following the severe destruction of property including gardens by the Congolese refugees who are seeking refuge in Uganda. According to the LC5 councilor Bunagana town council, Innocent Kwizera, the government should not only concentrate on refugees but also consider the affected natives living across Bunagana border line who lost their property.