Refugee host communities need financial literacy skills - Minister Onek

The Minister for Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Hillary Onek wants refugee communities benefiting from the one thousand dollar grant provided by Give Directly, a non-governmental organization to be equipped with financial literacy skills. The call by the minister follows a review of the performance of the grant in the host community of Kiryandongo which has seen 10,000 households now more resilient. The grant to households started in 2019.