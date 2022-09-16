RECYCLERS’ DEMONSTRATION : Impasse on 40% levy on plastics

Dealers & investors in plastics and recycling are counting losses following the impact of the 40% levy on each kilogram of plastics and plastic pellets. A dozen businesses comprising collectors of recyclable materials, held a peaceful demonstration, with truckloads of plastics parked along Gayaza- Kasangati road, protesting the levy and have threatened to take further action if the 40% tax is not revised. Last month, Parliament passed the Excise Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which levied a 40% tax levy on each kilogram of plastics and plastic pellets. Malcolm Musiime reports.