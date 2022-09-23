REAPING WITHOUT SOWING: Artistes, promoters back copyright law amendments

Parties seeking to amend the Copyright and Neighbouring Act of 2006 have agreed to work together in processing the bill. In July 2022, Parliament granted the Mawokota North Member of Parliament, Hillary Kiyaga a green light to introduce a private member’s bill to amend the copyright law. Earlier, the relevant Government agencies had also moved to have the copyright law amended but the delay to have the bill introduction in Parliament saw it overtaken by events.