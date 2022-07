REAL ESTATE GROWTH: Why the suburbs are an attractive investment

The real estate sector is slowly recovering, and players say demand is on a steady rise as buyers respond to uncertainty surrounding the global economy, fuelled by geopolitical events in Europe, which have pushed up inflation. Clive Keffold, a real estate investor in Uganda, says besides local buyers and the diaspora, exciting prospects are being registered in the oil and gas industry with expatriates preparing to settle in.