Real estate dealers want gov't to extend infrastructure provision to remote areas

Dealers in real estate businesses want the government to improve infrastructure provision in fairly remote areas outside Kampala to help keep their businesses afloat. Some of them told NTV that the cost of running a real estate business is very costly since they have to incur extra costs in constructing roads, as well as extending water and electricity to their estates. The dealers say the cost of acquiring property would be more affordable if the government could extend social amenities such as water, electricity and roads to areas that are still developing.